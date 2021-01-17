Madison man arrested after reportedly driving car up Capitol building steps

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison police said they have arrested a man who they said was intoxicated when he drove his car up the exterior steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol building Sunday morning.

It happened just after midnight Sunday. Police got on scene and said witnesses informed them that Willie Burks, 44, had driven up the steps and around the exterior landing platform of the Capitol building.

Police said he eventually parked his vehicle after driving against traffic.

Burks was arrested on several charges including 3rd offense OMVWI. He was taken to the Dane County Jail.