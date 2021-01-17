Minnesota has 1,364 new cases, 40 more deaths due to COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — There were 40 deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota according to the Minnesota Department of Health in its Sunday update.

Since the pandemic began, the statewide death toll from the virus is 5,927.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said 24 of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, MDH said.

Health officials said of those who died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, 3,779 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has reported 446,380 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic including 34,819 health care workers, the Department said. Health officials said 17,861 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Winona County saw nine new cases according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Houston County reported three additional cases. Fillmore County had six.

The Department also reported approximately 30,000 COVID-19 tests in today's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 6,151,636. MDH said about 3,145,270 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

Health officials said 427,468 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

State health officials also reported as of Monday that 220,743 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota. Find more information here.

MDH also said a total of 23,367people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,879 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.