Packers will host Buccaneers in NFC Championship game

(WKOW)- The Packers sat back and watched the Saints and Buccaneers battle it out on Sunday evening for a spot in the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field.

The Buccaneers defense forced four turnovers, including three interceptions of Brees, to get to the NFC title game.

The Buccaneers defeated the Saints 30-20 and will meet the Packers on Sunday, January 24th at 2:05 CT on FOX with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.

The Packers faced the Buccaneers week 6 in Tampa losing 38-10.

It's the 14th time Brady will play in a conference championship game.