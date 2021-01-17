Rodin Museum sculpture garden reopens to public

PARIS (AP) — There is a ray of light for Parisians who, like the rest of the French nation this weekend, begin to observe a tightened coronavirus curfew. The famous Rodin Museum sculpture garden reopened to visitors on Saturday. Though the rococo museum, showcasing the world’s largest collection of Rodin sculptures, remains closed, visitors are now able to enter the sculpture-filled surrounding gardens that overlooked the gold dome of Les Invalides monument. They had been shuttered since November. Now, the pink viburnum is in bloom, and forsythia buds poke out between the bronze forms. “It’s fantastic,” said American Paris resident Matthew Cordell said Sunday “it’s fantastic.” He added “it’s been a tough confinement.”