Russian cargo ship sinks in the Black Sea, rescue underway

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Russian-flagged dry goods ship sank off the Black Sea coast in Turkey on Sunday and emergency workers were rescuing the crew. The Turkish coast guard said the ship was called ARVIN and the ship staff were on lifeboats. The governor of Bartin province announced the shipwreck off Inkumu in northern Turkey and at least three people out of 15 on three lifeboat were rescued. Gov. Sinan Guner said there were no reports of deaths or of lifeboats sinking. The area has been buffeted by heavy rains, snow and strong winds.