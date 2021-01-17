Temperature Roller Coaster

Gloomy Sunday

Despite a few flurries in the region on Sunday, most of us just stayed under a mostly cloudy sky with highs only in the 20s. We have the chance again tonight for a few flurries, but they won't amount to anything if you see some. Lows drop to near 20 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky.

Roller Coaster Temperatures

Highs Monday should be in the mid 20s, with Monday night lows in the single digits for many. We have a mini cold snap for Monday night, Tuesday and Tuesday night. We are expecting highs only near 20 on Tuesday, with Tuesday night lows also in the single digits. BIG changes for Wednesday and Thursday with highs back into the 30s! So it's a bit of everything this week. We will likely see clouds with a few intervals of sunshine throughout the week. Maybe a good deal of sun with high pressure late week? Keep your fingers crossed.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears