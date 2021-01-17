WI faith leaders, law enforcement call for peaceful transition of power

MADISON (WKOW) — As states across the US prepared for the potential of armed protesters and violence ahead of the inauguration, people across Wisconsin are calling for a peaceful transition of power.

President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. President Trump plans to be out of town then, but the FBI is warning groups are planning armed protests that could turn violent there and at all 50 state Capitol buildings. This comes after the deadly violence at the US Capitol on January 6.

“Oh Lord, I’m so tired. So very, very tired. The events of this last week have shaken me, and I wonder where are you in all of this,” said Rev. Michele Maki, with Emmaus Ecumenical Catholic Community in Oshkosh.

Maki was one of many who spoke at a virtual prayer event Sunday, hosted by faith leaders from different religions in Wisconsin.

They talked about challenges like the Capitol insurrection and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group says faith can help people through it.

“This has made us weary. And if you’re not weary, you have not been paying attention. This has made us weary. So where, in all of this weariness, do we find our strength?” said Father Yeprem Kelegian, with the Armenian Church.

Nearly 400 Wisconsin faith leaders endorsed a letter calling for the removal of President Trump. The letter said, “without swift accountability, the harm done to our people will only grow worse.”

Meanwhile, the Badger State Sheriff’s Association also called for peace ahead of inauguration week.

The association called on sheriff’s offices across Wisconsin to remind people to stay calm throughout the political transition.

Their message: if you choose to protest, do so peacefully.

“Everybody has the right to protest. There’s no doubt about that but this just seems odd. This is absolutely a recipe for a disaster as far as we’re looking at it,” said Dean Meyer, the executive director of the association.

In Madison, police and law enforcement were out throughout Sunday but only a few demonstrators showed up to voice their opinions. 27 News spotted two armed men on the Capitol Square Sunday afternoon, but they said they shared the message of peaceful protest and denounced the violence at the US Capitol earlier this month.