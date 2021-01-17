Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fillmore County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Freezing drizzle transitioning to light snow. Additional

snow accumulations of less than a half inch and ice

accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central

Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&