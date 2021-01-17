Wis. DHS releases COVID-19 weekly newsletter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) released its COVID-19 weekly newsletter.

This newsletter will provide the public with updates on the virus and the vaccine rollout.

Officials for the DHS say this is one more step in making sure residents throughout the badger state have the most updated information.

“As we expand our efforts we want to make sure you’re informed, so you can watch the progress that we are making across the state,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, Deputy Secretary for the Wis. DHS.

For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage or register for the weekly update email.