3 more COVID-19 cases linked to Australian Open arrivals

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has ruled out any change in the best-of-five set format for men’s singles matches at the season-opening major as three more COVID-19 cases were reported among the international arrivals for the tournament. There was no immediate indication from health officials that there would be any increase in the 72 players now in hard quarantine and unable to practice. But in good news for players in lockdown, there were suggestions that some may be allowed to leave their rooms for practice before the 14-day hard quarantine finishes.