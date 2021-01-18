Asia Today: Philippine cases hit 500K amid vaccine struggles

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Coronavirus infections in the Philippines have surged past 500,000 in a new bleak milestone with the government facing criticism for failing to immediately launch a vaccination program amid a global scramble for COVID-19 vaccines. The Department of Health reported 1,895 new infections Sunday, bringing confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 500,577, the second highest in Southeast Asia. The Philippines has been negotiating with seven Western and Chinese companies to secure vaccines but the effort has been fraught with uncertainties and confusion. Elsewhere in Asia, a Chinese province grappling with a spike in coronavirus cases is reinstating tight restrictions on social gatherings. Hebei province has had one of China’s most serious outbreaks in months.