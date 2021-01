BANGOR, WIS. (WXOW) - The Bangor Cardinals improve to 9-2 with an impressive 70-58 victory over Cashton.

Cardinal senior, Hank Reader led all scorers with 24 points.

Bangor will host Royall on Thursday, January 21st.

Cashton picks up their first loss of the season. They're now 11-1. They'll try to get back in the win column when they travel to New Lisbon on Thursday, January 21st.