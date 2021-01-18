Biden, Harris take break from inaugural prep to mark MLK day

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two days out from the inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are joining Martin Luther King Jr. Day service projects. Their work comes as a militarized and jittery Washington prepares for a swearing-in that will play out under extraordinary security. Biden and his wife Jill joined an assembly line in a Philadelphia parking lot filling food boxes for people in need. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was also scheduled to take part in a service event in Washington. More than 20,000 National Guard troops were being dispatched across the city to bolster security. Monuments — including the King memorial — are closed to the public until after Wednesday’s inaugural events.