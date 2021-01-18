California urges stop to 300K vaccines after some fall ill

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s state epidemiologist is urging a halt to more than 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations using a Moderna version because some people who got it needed medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. Dr. Erica S. Pan is recommending that vaccine providers stop using one lot of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation. She says less than 10 people who got the shots at a single vaccination site needed medical attention. But she also says serious reactions to vaccinations are extremely rare. The virus has claimed more than 33,000 lives in California