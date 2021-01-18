Canada OKs return of Boeing 737 Max aircraft

MONTREAL (AP) — Canada’s transport regulator says the Boeing 737 Max can return to Canadian airspace beginning Wednesday. The decision follows nearly two years of government review after the aircraft was involved in two deadly crashes that saw the planes grounded worldwide. Transport Canada says the planes will be permitted to fly as long as they meet conditions specified by Transport Canada in December, including allowing pilots to disable a faulty warning system that was found to be central to two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019.