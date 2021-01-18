Carl Icahn nixes charity bid to blow up ex-Trump casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — An auction house seeking bids to blow up a former casino once owned by President Donald Trump has canceled the effort after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from conservative billionaire Carl Icahn. But Icahn says he’ll replace the money that would have gone to a youth charity. Icahn told The Associated Press he’ll donate $175,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City to replace money that would have been raised by a charity auction of the right to press the button to demolish the former Trump Plaza casino. Icahn’s company says the auction was promoting something he considered to be a public safety risk.