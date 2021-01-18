Dramatic drop in Saudi executions after laws changed in 2020

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia has dramatically reduced the number of executions it carried out last year, following changes to its criminal justice laws. That’s according to the government’s tally and independent observers. The kingdom executed 27 people in 2020, compared to an all-time documented high of 184 the year before. It’s an 85% reduction in the number of people put to death. The kingdom has long been one of the world’s most prolific executioners and was criticized for applying the death sentence for non-violent crimes, such as drug trafficking. The Saudi government’s Human Rights Commission said Monday that’s now changed under new laws that give more non-violent criminals a second chance.