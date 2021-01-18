EU defends Portugal trip as ministers, officials quarantine

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission is defending its decision to send a team of senior officials to Lisbon for talks with Portuguese government ministers. Two ministers tested positive for the coronavirus and a number of ministers and top officials went into isolation after the one-day trip. The visit was meant to help Portugal prepare for its six-month term holding the EU’s rotating presidency. It happened on the very day that Portugal went into a month-long lockdown to try to halt the spread of the virus. The commission said Monday the decision to travel was not taken lightly and that it was important to discuss a number of political files face to face.