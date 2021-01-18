Exhausted hospital chaplains bring solace to lonely, dying

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Just like doctors, nurses and other medical-care providers, hospital chaplains have become part of the line of first responders when it comes to treating people with COVID-19. As families are barred from visiting loved ones to curb the disease’s spread, chaplains often are there to act as surrogates, holding the hands of the dying, praying with them and carrying iPads into hospital rooms to provide a real-time connection with grieving families. It’s emotionally trying, even dangerous work, say chaplains at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles. But it’s also something they feel called on to do.