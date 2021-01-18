Ice fishing tournament brings remembrance

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - On Lake Menomin Saturday, anglers gathered for the third annual Braxton's Bobber Bash: an ice fishing tournament with prizes for game and panfish and raffles, all to raise money for the Star Legacy foundation and to honor the memory of Braxton.

When Amanda McKown was 38 weeks pregnant, she thought she was going into labor with her son Braxton, but she wasn't.

"We found out he had died in utero and we don't know why," she said.

Braxton was a stillbirth, something that affects about 24 thousand babies in the United States every year according to the CDC. The grief is something that Amanda and her family still live with, and her story is something she wants others to hear so that parents affected by stillbirth know they are not alone.

"Oh this family is still getting up every morning and still doing normal things and they are living with that grief," she said. "And just seeing us go through that and knowing that they're not alone."

To raise awareness of this tragedy, three years ago Amanda began Braxton's Bobber Bash, an ice fishing tournament. Braxton's father Christopher said, as an avid angler, ice fishing was something he had wanted to teach his son.

"It's a sport I've always enjoyed since I was young," he said.

Amanda said while there are a lot of memorial charity events in the summer, they wanted to do something in the winter that could bring the community together to remember the son they lost.

"For us, we think of Braxton every day," she said. "It's a struggle that we have to live with but just to know other people are seeing his name, talking about him and that we are raising awareness is kind of what we're trying to do."

Saturday's event raised money for the Star Legacy Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to reducing stillbirths and helping families who are experiencing that tragedy.