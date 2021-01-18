Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Capitol complex temporarily locked down during a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration after a fire in a homeless encampment roughly a mile away sent a plume of smoke into the air and caused security concerns. But law enforcement officials say there was no threat to the public and the fire was not believed to be a threat to the inauguration. Local firefighters put out the blaze quickly. Meanwhile, the Secret Service has issued a bulletin about what it sees as an “uptick” in National Guard troops in Washington posting pictures and details of their operations online. It is urging them to stop immediately.