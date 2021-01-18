Isolated snow chances continue with cooling conditions

Martin Luther King Junior Day starts with falling temperatures into the low 20s. Gloomy, gray skies will dominate the skies today which will limit much of the heating. Highs will settle out in the mid-20s today, which is seasonal.

A few flakes could be noted today. A few weak shortwave systems will be able to slide by the region. Today no accumulations are expected.

Clearing skies tonight will allow for lows to fall into the single digits to start the day tomorrow. However, clear skies will mean sunshine, at least to start the day.

With a chilly single-digit start, the afternoon will bring in the coldest high temperature in 2021 so far! The coldest high was 24 degrees on January 1st. Forecasted highs are in the upper teens Tuesday.

Sunshine will be taken over by clouds as another snow chance moves in. Tomorrow evening a dusting of snow is possible for the Coulee Region. Southeastern Minnesota and Northeastern Iowa will be mostly like to see snowfall.

Once the snow chances end on Tuesday, there will also be a return to times of sunshine. The first day of clear blue skies may not be until Thursday. At least the gray clouds will start to break apart starting tomorrow.

Snow chances end for the week, but winds pick up the pace. After what could be the coldest day of the year, southerly winds quickly warm up the region. Winds will gust to 35 mph both Wednesday and Thursday as highs climb back into the mid-30s.

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett