Israel trades Pfizer doses for medical data in vaccine blitz

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is sprinting ahead in vaccinating its population against the coronavirus and it has struck a deal with Pfizer to secure doses in exchange for medical data. Proponents say the deal will allow Israel to become the first country to vaccinate most of its population, while providing valuable research that could help the rest of the world. But critics say the murky deal is raising major ethical questions. Those include possible violations of privacy rights and deepening a global divide that enables wealthy countries to stockpile vaccines as poorer populations, including Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, face long waits to be inoculated.