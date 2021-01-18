Italy court weighs extradition to Vatican in fair trial case

ROME (AP) — A Milan court is weighing whether to extradite an Italian woman to the Vatican to face embezzlement-related charges in a case that could test whether Italy considers the Vatican a country where someone can get a fair trial. Already two Italian courts have ruled against Vatican prosecutors in their wide-ranging corruption investigation. The probe has highlighted the incompatibility of the Vatican justice system with European norms and the zeal of Vatican prosecutors to pursue suspects and evidence outside the city state. In the case before the Milan appeals court, lawyers for Cecilia Marogna are expected to argue that she shouldn’t be extradited to the Vatican because there’s no extradition treaty between the two nations.