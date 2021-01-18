Medical Monday: Transitioning back to in-person learning

(WXOW) - Some school districts are transitioning back to in-person learning in the coming weeks.

News 19 spoke with Jennifer Kleven, MD, Pediatrics at Gundersen Health System about making that transition in the pandemic-era.

Dr. Kleven said parents should be checking in on their children by talking with them and focusing on their responses. Parents should turn off their devices in order to better understand their children. They should also ask specific questions.

Some red flags include kids being a little fussier, having trouble sleeping, or being a little more withdrawn in those early weeks. Dr. Kleven said those issues should go away quickly. If they persist, she suggested chatting with a teacher or doctor regarding these issues.

The biggest advice Dr. Kleven offered was to be gentle and have patience early in the transition. Also, parents should pack extra masks for their children.