Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashby 56, West Central 53
Byron 66, Lake City 27
Houston 84, Randolph 34
Mankato Loyola 73, Bethlehem Academy 45
Maple River 71, Hayfield 51
Saint Thomas Aquinas, Wis. 65, Twin Cities Academy 53
Southland 74, LeRoy-Ostrander 34
Spring Grove 57, Mabel-Canton 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Adrian vs. Harris-Lake Park, Iowa, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cromwell 79, Wrenshall 18
Eveleth-Gilbert 89, Littlefork-Big Falls 31
Floodwood 62, McGregor 27
International Falls 50, North Woods 24
Kingsland 45, Grand Meadow 30
Lake Park-Audubon 57, Ada-Borup 44
Lakeview 59, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 39
Mabel-Canton 34, Spring Grove 31
Minneota 74, Renville County West 16
Rocori 75, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 50
Sauk Centre 51, St. Cloud Cathedral 39
Simley 49, Tartan 21
Southland 47, LeRoy-Ostrander 39
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 67, Dawson-Boyd 12
Willmar 63, St. Cloud Tech 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Adrian vs. Harris-Lake Park, Iowa, ccd.
Hayfield vs. Maple River, ppd.
