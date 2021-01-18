Skip to Content

Monday's Scores

9:18 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashby 56, West Central 53

Byron 66, Lake City 27

Houston 84, Randolph 34

Mankato Loyola 73, Bethlehem Academy 45

Maple River 71, Hayfield 51

Saint Thomas Aquinas, Wis. 65, Twin Cities Academy 53

Southland 74, LeRoy-Ostrander 34

Spring Grove 57, Mabel-Canton 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Adrian vs. Harris-Lake Park, Iowa, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cromwell 79, Wrenshall 18

Eveleth-Gilbert 89, Littlefork-Big Falls 31

Floodwood 62, McGregor 27

International Falls 50, North Woods 24

Kingsland 45, Grand Meadow 30

Lake Park-Audubon 57, Ada-Borup 44

Lakeview 59, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 39

Mabel-Canton 34, Spring Grove 31

Minneota 74, Renville County West 16

Rocori 75, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 50

Sauk Centre 51, St. Cloud Cathedral 39

Simley 49, Tartan 21

Southland 47, LeRoy-Ostrander 39

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 67, Dawson-Boyd 12

Willmar 63, St. Cloud Tech 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Adrian vs. Harris-Lake Park, Iowa, ccd.

Hayfield vs. Maple River, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

