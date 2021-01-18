Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 53, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 44
Big Foot 77, Williams Bay 64
Cameron 69, Ladysmith 60
Campbellsport 47, Kewaskum 35
Chippewa Falls 81, Superior 51
Clear Lake 64, Glenwood City 36
Clear Lake 69, Clayton 20
Colby 58, Loyal 48
Coleman 86, Goodman/Pembine 46
Columbus Catholic 71, Neillsville 67
Cuba City 70, Lodi 50
Cumberland 60, Barron 41
Darlington 71, Mineral Point 59
De Soto 54, North Crawford 47
Deerfield 64, Johnson Creek 34
Dodgeville 78, Clinton 45
Fall Creek 78, Thorp 49
Fox Valley Lutheran 58, Marinette 40
Freedom 74, Denmark 34
Greenwood 81, Gilman 39
Gresham Community 63, Three Lakes 40
Hillsboro 62, Iowa-Grant 58
Howards Grove 46, Sheboygan Christian 37
Hustisford 78, Valley Christian 32
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 52, Dominican 49
Kiel 67, Two Rivers 63
Little Chute 51, Waupaca 26
Luck 54, Siren 47
Luther 73, Westby 28
Marathon 77, Mosinee 68
Marshall 81, Wisconsin Heights 76
Martin Luther 76, Racine Lutheran 55
Mauston 68, Westby 53
McDonell Central 71, Cadott 32
Medford Area 59, Menomonie 44
Mercer 54, Phelps 39
Mineral Point 72, Fennimore 59
Monroe 78, Stoughton 50
Mukwonago 71, Waukesha North 55
New Holstein 61, Two Rivers 41
Northland Pines 64, Tomahawk 41
Northwood 62, Prairie Farm 29
Oconto 63, Chilton 48
Portage 67, Baraboo 52
Prentice 54, Tomahawk 37
Saint Thomas Aquinas 65, Twin Cities Academy, Minn. 53
Seneca 49, Platteville 47
Seymour 76, Green Bay West 30
Sheboygan North 73, Green Bay Southwest 64
St. Marys Springs 89, Oakfield 83
Valley Christian 61, Montello 57
Waunakee 74, Oak Creek 57
Wautoma 83, Montello 37
Westfield Area 70, Wautoma 63
Whitefish Bay 57, Slinger 23
Whitehall 95, Independence 61
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 63, Appleton West 57
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 77, Johnson Creek 43
Appleton East 81, Appleton West 68
Argyle 57, Barneveld 51
Baldwin-Woodville 43, Somerset 38
Berlin 42, Ripon 33
Brillion 42, Roncalli 33
Brodhead 56, East Troy 34
Clear Lake 63, Clayton 31
Clinton 73, Big Foot 49
Clintonville 57, Waupaca 52
Colfax 73, Boyceville 41
Columbus 80, Fall River 31
De Pere 59, Sheboygan South 32
DeForest 52, Dodgeville 37
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 53, Gilmanton 34
Edgerton 66, Whitewater 47
Elk Mound 36, Durand 31
Flambeau 53, Bruce 24
Frederic 49, Lac Courte Oreilles 26
Freedom 66, Oconto Falls 22
Gilman 44, Greenwood 31
Homestead 59, Nicolet 53
Howards Grove 61, Cedar Grove-Belgium 22
Hudson 65, Superior 43
Independence 67, Alma/Pepin 27
Kenosha Christian Life 46, Hope 23
Kewaunee 70, Southern Door 51
Kiel 67, Lomira 33
La Crosse Central 71, Tomah 56
Lakeland 61, Antigo 42
Lakeland 61, Medford Area 50
Little Chute 42, Marinette 28
Lourdes Academy 58, Manawa 31
Luxemburg-Casco 45, Little Chute 27
Luxemburg-Casco 62, Denmark 57
McFarland 61, Turner 53
Medford Area 80, Tomahawk 13
Menasha 55, Seymour 46
Mineral Point 64, Darlington 47
Mishicot 76, Random Lake 45
New Glarus 69, Deerfield 38
New London 56, Omro 43
Oshkosh North 51, Green Bay East 10
Ozaukee 61, Hilbert 56
Pardeeville 61, Cambria-Friesland 57
Pewaukee 63, Wisconsin Lutheran 39
Pius XI Catholic 78, West Allis Central 13
Potosi/Cassville 73, Southwestern 41
Poynette 40, Markesan 33
Racine St. Catherine’s 52, The Prairie School 42
Rib Lake 42, Chequamegon 6
Riverdale 70, Wisconsin Heights 65
Saint Thomas More 58, The Prairie School 52
Shiocton 55, Menominee Indian 25
South Milwaukee 47, Hamilton 37
Suring 66, Niagara 46
Tigerton 42, Marion 9
Union Grove 60, Badger 49
Valders 48, Sheboygan Falls 24
Wausau East 60, Mosinee 56
Wauzeka-Steuben 62, Seneca 21
West De Pere 68, Seymour 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/