Portugal tightens lockdown as pandemic surge breaks records

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Stricter lockdown rules are being enacted in Portugal as a surging COVID-19 pandemic sets grim records and pushes hospitals to the limit of their capacity. Prime Minister António Costa says too many people took advantage of exceptions included in a lockdown that began last Friday. Authorities report 70% of normal movement over last weekend. Costa announced Monday that January sales at stores are banned, as are gatherings of any number of people in public areas. More police will be deployed outside schools, which remain open, to prevent students forming groups. Traveling between districts is to be prohibited at weekends, while stores will have shorter opening times.