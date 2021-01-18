Rescuers in phone contact with workers trapped in China mine

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese official says rescuers are in telephone contact with workers trapped for more than a week in a gold mine and have been able to send them food and medicine. Chen Fei, the mayor of the city of Yantai, said it appeared at least 12 of the 22 workers underground were alive and in relatively good health. The fate of the other 10 workers is unknown and rescuers were drilling six shafts in an attempt to reach the different parts of the mine, as well as seeking to clear debris left by an explosion that cut the miners off from the surface. Mine managers have been detained for waiting more than 24 hours before reporting the accident.