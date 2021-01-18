Skip to Content

Roberts to swear in yet another president who opposed him

WASHINGTON (AP) — Someday, perhaps, John Roberts will swear in a new president who doesn’t wish someone else was chief justice of the United States. Wednesday won’t be that day. When Roberts leads President-elect Joe Biden in the oath of office, security will be unusually tight following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and inaugural events will be curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic. But it will be the fourth time that Roberts will be standing across from a man who either voted against his confirmation to the Supreme Court or has made no secret of his unflattering views of the chief justice.

