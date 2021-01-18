Skating lanes becoming a popular winter activity

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If you are looking for a way to get outside for some physical activity this winter there are a few things you can take advantage of right in our area.

Skating lanes are becoming a popular activity for adventure seekers. One place you can do this is on Lake Neshonoc in West Salem where a multi-mile skating lane has been cleared by volunteers. The skating lane traverses the lake and is free and open for the public to use.

In La Crosse, there are also skating lanes available on the marsh behind Myrick Park.

"One of the coolest things with skating lanes is it takes your body in a place that it would never be otherwise," says Outdoor Recreation Alliance Executive Director Jed Olson. "So sometimes it might seem like it’s too far to walk to a place that’s further out. Skates put you there faster. They let you glide through and get to all these different places that you may not be able to be in the summer unless you’re in a boat."

The Outdoor Recreation Alliance is also working with the city to get approval to maintain and groom the skating lanes on the marsh. It also features an ice hockey area, and of course many trails that connect the city with the bluffs that are open year-round.