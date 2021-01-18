UK seafood trucks protest at Parliament over Brexit red tape

LONDON (AP) — Trucks owned by British shellfish firms have descended on Parliament to protest Brexit-related red tape they claim is suffocating their businesses. About a dozen large trucks drove past the Houses of Parliament in London and parked outside Downing St., home to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. One truck bore the words “Brexit carnage!” on its side. British fishing communities were among the strongest supporters of leaving the European Union, because it promised the chance to regain control over who is allowed to fish in British waters. But now some in the U.K. fishing industry say they face ruin because of new barriers to shipping their catch abroad.