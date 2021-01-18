UW-L seminars explain how COVID relief package can help local businesses

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In an effort to support local businesses, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is hosting virtual seminars explaining the latest federal COVID-19 relief package.

The sessions highlight various features and economic support options included in the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021, signed into law December 27.

Topics discussed include amendments to the Paycheck Protection Program, updates to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, and information on extension of the SBA debt relief program.

According to UW-L SBDC director Anne Hlavacka, “The new law provides broad support to the business community and understanding how to access these valuable resources is critical to business owners.”

Virtual sessions are scheduled for the following dates:

Tuesday, January 26 at 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 28 at 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 2 at 11:00 a.m.

Seminars are free and open to all community members. Attendees must register in advance on the UW-L website. Further information about the event can also be found on the site.

The SBDC, funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, notes accommodations for persons with disabilities can be made if requested at least two weeks in advance.