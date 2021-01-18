Viterbo University changes how they celebrate MLK Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University added 30 service projects, an art exhibit, walking tours, and canceled class to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Orientation engagement director Colin Burns-Gilbert said the school wanted to be more authentic after a summer of national and local social justice contention.

Students volunteered at the La Crosse Warming House, Salvation Army, and elsewhere in the community to honor Dr. King, JR's "service" pillars.

Viterbo also hosted an art-show and panel of Mariel Boatlift refugees. The panelists of immigrants who fled from Cuba in 1980 shared their stories and musical talents for a virtual audience.

"It just shows a testament to not only the Viterbo community but the La Crosse community," Burns-Gilbert said. "Because folks are willing to partner and this is the first time we've done something to this scale and I'm excited to see what this evolves into down the road."

The art exhibit is open for one month at the Fine Arts Center.

Keynote speaker Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II wraps up the MLK celebration wraps up at 7 p.m. with a Facebook live speech.