Viterbo University has several MLK events today

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University has several events related to MLK Day on Monday.

The university has scheduled events all day culminating with a keynote address Monday evening at 7 p.m. with civil rights activist Rev. William Joseph Barber II.

Among his activities, he is the co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, a movement launched in 1968 by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Besides speaking nationwide, he also is the president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach, architect of the Moral Monday Movement, and pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

Other events planned for the day include a panel of Mariel Boatlift refugees. Some 14,000 people left Cuba in 1980. Many ended up at Fort McCoy. The panelists share their experiences of immigrating to the U.S. and what life has been like since they arrived. The event is virtual and runs from 1-2:30 p.m. Viewers can watch here.

There are also hourly tours of Voices of La Crosse: Racial (In)Justice - A Tour of Black Experiences in Downtown La Crosse starting at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. Participants are asked to dress warmly and wear a face mask.

The Enduring Families Project Panel is a virtual presentation sponsored by the La Crosse Historical Society that gives viewers an opportunity to learn about the local history of minorities in the Coulee Region. The program begins at 3:30 p.m. You can watch the discussion here.

The La Crosse Community Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration begins at 7 p.m. Viewers can watch the virtual presentation here.

In addition to the keynote speech from Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, there are also several awards presented to community members. The first is the MLK Leadership Award to honor contributions to the community that demonstrate Dr. King’s legacy of positive change from generation to generation. Amanda Goodenough, assistant director for UW-La Crosse’s Research and Resource Center for Campus Climate is the recipient.

The Lynda Lowry Student Leadership Award goes to Logan High School student Chaya Davis. The university named the award in honor of the youngest marcher in the historic 1965 voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala.

There is also a special recognition award for Rev. Calvin Morris, a civil rights advocate who worked with Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Viterbo partners with a number of community groups to organize the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.