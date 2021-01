LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Every month, WAFER Food Pantry's mobile truck pantry services upwards to 280 families.

For the past three years, the mobile pantry has made stops at 19 different sites, going out as far as the town the Mindoro. The areas where the mobile pantry stops is typically at low income communities, and senior living sites.

Every food package contains meat, diary, fresh produce and bakery items

Recently, WAFER's Mobile Pantry was vandalized.