What to know about the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremonies

WASHINGTON (WXOW/KWWL) -- Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday. The ceremony, however, will be the 59th inauguration as a president is sworn in every four years even if it is for their second term.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, Biden's inauguration ceremonies will look different than year's past. Here's what to expect.

When is the Oath of Office given?

The Oath of Office will be given at Noon, Wednesday, Jan. 20 as outlined by the Article II, Section I of the U.S. Constitution.

What time is the inauguration and how can I watch from home?

The day's events will be broadcast on all major television networks, including ABC and WXOW, and live-streamed on the WXOW website, Facebook page, and news app.

Coverage is set to begin at approximately 8 a.m. CT from ABC News.

While there will not be an Inauguration Day parade in D.C., a virtual "Parade Across America" will air following Biden being sworn in and escorted to the White House.

And instead of the usual inaugural ball, a prime-time special will be broadcast live beginning at 7:30 p.m. CT on Jan. 20. The special program is called "Celebrating America" and will be hosted by Tom Hanks. It will also be streamed live.

When are the events before Inauguration Day?

On Monday, The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) will host an hour-long celebration that will feature entertainers, speakers, and stories celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. and the Biden-Harris administration around 7 p.m. CT. Click here to stream.

On Tuesday, Discovery Inc. and Discovery Education will provide a virtual learning program for educators, students, and families. The stream will feature Dr. Jill Biden as well as behind the scenes access to the event. The program is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. CT. Click here to stream.

The PIC will also host a memorial on Tuesday to honor the lives lost to COVID-19 in cities and towns across the country. The memorial will begin at 4:30 p.m. CT. Click here to stream.

Who are the celebrities performing at the inauguration?

Lady Gaga will sing the National Anthem. Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance on the West of the U.S. Capitol.

Justin Timberlake, Bon Jovi, and Demi Lovato are set to perform in a 90-minute primetime TV special hosted by actor Tom Hanks.

Who is in charge of the inauguration?

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) is responsible for the planning and execution of the Inaugural Ceremonies of the President-elect and Vice President-elect.

The JCCIC has carried out this tradition since 1901. The members of the committee include Sen. Roy Blunt, Sen. Mitch McConnell, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Rep. Steven H. Hoyer, and Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

Who is attending?

President Donald Trump said he will not be attending the event on Jan. 20. Trump plans to leave Washington the morning of Inauguration Day.

Vice President Mike Pence said he will attend Biden's Inauguration last week. Pence also called Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Friday to congratulate her.

Traditionally, the JCCIC would distribute 200,000 tickets at the Capitol and provide ticket bundles to Members of Congress.

This year, Senators and members of Congress will receive a ticket for themselves and a plus-one.

Public health protocols, such as including face-coverings and social distancing, will be in place.