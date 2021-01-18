Wisconsin opens vaccinations beginning today to police and firefighters in phase 1B

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police and fire personnel are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning today, which begins the first step into phase 1B for Wisconsin.

Wisconsin has been vaccinating the 1A population since December 14, 2020, which includes front line health care workers and residents of long term care facilities including nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

In Dane County, SSM Health is working with at least 14 area public safety agencies, including Dane County Emergency Management, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, as well as several local police and fire departments, according to a news release.

Vaccination teams in Baraboo, Fond du Lac, Janesville and Monroe are also actively working with local public safety agencies to schedule vaccination for local first responders.

DHS is still awaiting the final recommendations for the proposed populations for Phase 1B from the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC).

Many providers have worked through a portion of their 1A staff and have begun to vaccinate unaffiliated providers such as dentists, emergency medical responders, and public health workers who are eligible in 1A.