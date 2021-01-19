1 dead, 27 migrants found on Greek island of Lesbos

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says three men reported missing after a group of migrants were recovered from a difficult to access part of the Aegean island of Lesbos have been found alive and well.A search and rescue operation was launched Tuesday morning after 24 people were found on the southern part of the island, while the body of one person was recovered. The three missing men were found in a coastal area later in the day and were in good health. The short but often perilous journey from the Turkey to nearby Greek islands is one of the most popular routes into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty.