A frigid night turns warmer for Wednesday

Snowy Tuesday

Well...a little clipper system from Canada brought us some light to moderate snow for a good chunk of the late morning and early afternoon. I will admit, the system intensified a bit more than expected, so most of us got between a dusting to one inch of snow with locally higher amounts. Generally some slick roads were found in the area, but no major travel was impacted. Highs ended up in the mid 20s.

Cold Night/Warm Wednesday

We are expecting lows to drop to the single digits overnight, with a forecast low of 8 in La Crosse. The wind will stay persistent but switch from the NW to the SW from 10-15 mph. This will allow our wind chills to drop to below zero for some to start Wednesday morning. It will be cold! It's hard to believe that a warm front will push in Wednesday warming us back up to the low to mid 30s in the region. Winds will also pick up however, from 15-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph at times (this will be the reason we can get so warm so quickly). 30s stick around for Thursday as well.

Late Changes

A sharp cold front comes through Thursday night and will knock us back to the single digits for Thursday and Friday night. Highs Friday will likely only reach the teens. We also have the chance for some snow into next weekend but right now those details are rather unclear at the moment. Other than that, it's a dry forecast for the most part.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears