World shares mostly higher as Biden inauguration approaches

World markets are mostly higher as the coming changing of the guard in the U.S. raises hopes for more support for the economy and more aggressive measures to fight the pandemic. Shares rose in Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Hong Kong but fell in Shanghai. Analysts say attention is focused on Wednesday’s inauguration and the beginning of a new administration as President Donald Trump departs. President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for treasury secretary, former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen is calling on Congress to do more to fight the recession to avoid an even worse downturn. U.S. markets were closed Monday for a national holiday.