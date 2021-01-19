Biden arrives for inauguration with big plans, big problems

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is making a sober entrance to the nation’s capital, ready to assume power as the nation reels from the coronavirus pandemic and soaring unemployment. There’s also serious concern about whether more violence could be in the offing as he prepares to take the oath of office on Wednesday. Biden had planned to take a train into Washington on Tuesday ahead of Inauguration Day. But he scratched the plan amid security concerns after this month’s riot at the U.S. Capitol. Instead he flew into a military airbase just outside the capital and is motorcading into a city that’s been flooded by some 25,000 National Guard troops.