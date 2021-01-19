Biden immigration plan opposed by GOP, conservative groups

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican lawmakers and conservative groups are opposing President-elect Joe Biden’s forthcoming immigration plan as massive amnesty for people in the U.S. illegally. Their opposition underscores that the measure will face an uphill fight in a Congress that Democrats control just narrowly. In a further complication, several pro-immigration groups say they’ll press Biden to go even further and take steps such as an immediate moratorium on deportations, detentions and new arrests. Their demands show the pressures Biden would face from his party’s liberal wing as four years of President Donald Trump’s restrictive and often harsh immigration policies come to an end.