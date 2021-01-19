Cybersecurity firm: Booting hackers a complex chore

BOSTON (AP) — The cybersecurity firm that discovered a cyberespionage campaign that has badly shaken U.S. government agencies and the private sector says efforts to assess the impact and boot the intruders remain in their early stages. FireEye has released a tool and a white paper to help potential victims scour their installations of Microsoft’s cloud-based email and collaboration software to determine if hackers broke in and remain active. Government officials blame Russia for the hack, which a FireEye executive says he believes persists given the intruders’ skills and discipline.