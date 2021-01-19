Earthquake injures 3 in Argentina; tremor also felt in Chile

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Authorities say a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck in northwestern Argentina near the border with central Chile, injuring at least three people. They say two children and an adult were hospitalized in San Juan province in Argentina after the quake hit just before midnight Monday. The tremor caused the collapse of a house, damage to roads and some other buildings in several cities, as well power and water cuts. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was followed by a magnitude 5.0 aftershock about 15 minutes later and then at least five more strong aftershocks in the next hour ranging from magnitude 5.3 to 4.8.