Federal court strikes down major Trump climate rollback

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has thrown out a rule that made one of the Trump administration’s most momentous climate rollbacks. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia says the administration acted illegally under the Clean Air Act in easing federal regulation of pollution from power plants. The ruling is expected to give the Biden administration a freer hand to regulate emissions from power plants. The power sector is one of the major sources of climate-damaging fossil fuel emissions. The Environmental Protection Agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the court decision. The decision came in a court challenge by environmental groups, some state governments, and others.