Gundersen Health System buys part of Century Link building

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System has purchased part of the former Century Link building in downtown La Crosse.

The deal was finalized in late December with The Weber Group, the current owners of the building.

Businessman Don Weber bought the building at 333. N. Front Street in 2019 for $11 million.

Gundersen's purchase price according to online records was $5.55 million.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Scott Rathgaber, the CEO of Gundersen Health System, said, "Investments that provide opportunities for future local business expansion and benefit the community are core ideals for The Weber Group and Gundersen Health System. Our approach and vision are very similar: “Leave this place better than we found it.” (The Weber Group) “We will enhance the health and well-being of our communities, while enriching every life we touch, including patients, families, and staff.” (Gundersen)

There is much to discuss, plan and finalize for the former CenturyLink building. More will be shared as these plans develop. In the meantime, we share excitement for this chance to work together to expand investment in downtown La Crosse for continued economic growth in our city and in our region."

CenturyLink changed its name to Lumen Technologies last year. They currently have employees in the building. The building, which opened in 2001, served as a headquarters for CenturyLink until 2011 when they moved to Minneapolis.

Back when he purchased the building in 2019, Weber said the building could provide room for 750 employees.