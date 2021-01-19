Indiana State ties connect Packers tight ends Tonyan, Dafney

Indiana State hasn’t had anyone drafted in nearly a quarter-century, but has two of its former players a game away from the Super Bowl. Both happen to play the same position on the same team. Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan emerged as one of the league’s breakthrough performers this season. Dominique Dafney went from working at a rooftop patio bar earlier this fall to catching a touchdown pass in the Packers’ regular-season finale. The Packers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship game on Sunday.