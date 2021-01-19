WIAC sets start date, parameters for winter sports season

Madison, Wis. (WXOW) It's time to play ball.

The WIAC's chancellors giving unanimous approval today to begin winter sports competitions the week of February 1.

Men's and women's basketball will be divided into two four-team divisions.

UW-La Crosse will be in the West Division with UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout and UW-River Falls.

Each team will play two games against their divisional opponents as well as two games against one team from the East Division.

That's a total of eight games.

All eight teams will qualify for the WIAC Tournament, which will start March 1.

However, fans will not be allowed at any winter sports events this season.

Wrestling teams will compete in duals until February 19 and gymnastics will compete in duals until April 3.