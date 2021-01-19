Large migrant caravan dissolves in Guatemala

EL FLORIDO, Guatemala (AP) — A once large caravan of Honduran migrants that pushed its way into Guatemala last week has dissipated in the face of Guatemalan security forces. Small groups pressed on toward the Mexican border Tuesday, while others accepted rides from authorities back to Honduras. Many of the migrants were driven by an increasingly desperate situation in Honduras, where the economic ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic and two major hurricanes in November have piled atop chronic poverty and gang violence. That combined with a hope that the new U.S. administration of President-elect Joe Biden would be more welcoming gave birth to the year’s first caravan.